Can we count on Phillip Tomasino scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators match up against the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Phillip Tomasino score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Tomasino stats and insights

  • Tomasino has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 3.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are conceding 76 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Tomasino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:58 Home W 5-1
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:33 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 14:51 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:38 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 15:16 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:29 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 15:36 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 1 0 1 11:14 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 14:16 Home W 4-3

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
  TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

