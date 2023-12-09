Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pike County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
In Pike County, Kentucky, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pike County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shelby Valley High School at Johnson Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Paintsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.