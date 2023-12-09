Auston Matthews and Roman Josi will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Toronto Maple Leafs meet the Nashville Predators at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators Players to Watch

Nashville's Filip Forsberg has recorded 16 assists and 14 goals in 26 games. That's good for 30 points.

Nashville's Ryan O'Reilly has posted 22 total points (0.8 per game), with 12 goals and 10 assists.

This season, Josi has six goals and 14 assists, for a season point total of 20.

In the crease, Kevin Lankinen has a 3-2-0 record this season, with a .902 save percentage (33rd in the league). In 7 games, he has 174 saves, and has allowed 19 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Maple Leafs Players to Watch

William Nylander is one of Toronto's leading contributors with 30 points. He has scored 13 goals and picked up 17 assists this season.

Mitchell Marner has nine goals and 16 assists, equaling 25 points (1.1 per game).

Matthews' total of 25 points is via 16 goals and nine assists.

Ilya Samsonov (4-1-3) has a 3.6 goals against average and an .878% save percentage (61st in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Stat Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 10th 3.3 Goals Scored 3.23 15th 19th 3.3 Goals Allowed 3.12 15th 12th 31.7 Shots 31 14th 27th 32.8 Shots Allowed 30.4 17th 9th 23.88% Power Play % 21.21% 14th 16th 79.73% Penalty Kill % 75% 26th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.