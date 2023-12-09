When the Nashville Predators face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

O'Reilly stats and insights

  • O'Reilly has scored in nine of 26 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has attempted two shots and scored two goals.
  • On the power play, O'Reilly has accumulated seven goals and four assists.
  • He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 19.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 76 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

O'Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:30 Home W 5-1
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:58 Away W 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:45 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 22:39 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 21:55 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:08 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:17 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:17 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:52 Home W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.