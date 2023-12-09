When the Nashville Predators face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Reilly stats and insights

O'Reilly has scored in nine of 26 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has attempted two shots and scored two goals.

On the power play, O'Reilly has accumulated seven goals and four assists.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 19.4% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 76 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

O'Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:30 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:58 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:45 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 22:39 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 21:55 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:08 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:17 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:17 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:52 Home W 4-3

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

BSSO and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

