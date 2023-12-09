Western Kentucky vs. Buffalo December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Buffalo Bulls (1-5) will face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Western Kentucky vs. Buffalo Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Sy Chatman: 14.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Jonnivius Smith: 10.7 PTS, 10.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Isaiah Adams: 11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Shawn Fulcher: 9.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Anquan Boldin Jr.: 7.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
Buffalo Players to Watch
Western Kentucky vs. Buffalo Stat Comparison
|Buffalo Rank
|Buffalo AVG
|Western Kentucky AVG
|Western Kentucky Rank
|255th
|70.5
|Points Scored
|80.2
|95th
|348th
|84
|Points Allowed
|73.5
|237th
|219th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|37.7
|54th
|85th
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|105th
|238th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|4.8
|338th
|244th
|12.2
|Assists
|10.7
|307th
|362nd
|17.5
|Turnovers
|12.3
|197th
