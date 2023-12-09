The Buffalo Bulls (1-8) are 7.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when they host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Alumni Arena. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 149.5 for the matchup.

Western Kentucky vs. Buffalo Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: Alumni Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Western Kentucky -7.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, one Western Kentucky outing has gone over 149.5 points.

The average total in Western Kentucky's games this year is 154.7, 5.2 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Hilltoppers are 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Western Kentucky won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Hilltoppers have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -350 moneyline set for this game.

The implied probability of a win from Western Kentucky, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.

Western Kentucky vs. Buffalo Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Western Kentucky 1 33.3% 80.9 149 73.8 155.7 150.8 Buffalo 2 28.6% 68.1 149 81.9 155.7 147.4

Additional Western Kentucky Insights & Trends

The 80.9 points per game the Hilltoppers average are the same as the Bulls give up.

Western Kentucky vs. Buffalo Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Western Kentucky 2-1-0 0-0 1-2-0 Buffalo 3-4-0 3-2 3-4-0

Western Kentucky vs. Buffalo Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Western Kentucky Buffalo 9-5 Home Record 11-4 5-9 Away Record 3-9 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 67.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.6 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

