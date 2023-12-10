The Indianapolis Colts (7-5) will aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Paycor Stadium.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Bengals and the Colts.

Bengals vs. Colts Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Paycor Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bengals 2 44 -125 +105

Bengals vs. Colts Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati Bengals

The average point total in Cincinnati's games this year is 44.5, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Bengals have put together a 5-6-1 record against the spread this season.

The Bengals are 4-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 57.1% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Cincinnati has gone 4-3 (57.1%).

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have played eight games this season that finished with a point total higher than 44 points.

Indianapolis' matchups this season have a 43.3-point average over/under, 0.7 fewer points than this game's total.

The Colts have covered the spread eight times in 12 games with a set spread.

This season, the Colts have been the underdog seven times and won two of those games.

Indianapolis has a record of 2-4 when it is set as an underdog of +105 or more by bookmakers this season.

Bengals vs. Colts Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bengals 20.5 21 22.8 22 44.5 6 12 Colts 25 8 24.7 27 43.3 8 12

Bengals vs. Colts Betting Insights & Trends

Bengals

Cincinnati has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three contests.

Cincinnati has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

The Bengals have a negative point differential on the season (-27 total points, -2.3 per game), while the Colts have scored only four more points than their opponents (0.3 per game).

Colts

Indianapolis is unbeaten against the spread and 1-2 overall in its past three games.

In the Colts' past three games, they have hit the over twice.

The Bengals have been outscored by 27 points this season (2.3 per game), while the Colts have put up just four more points than their opponents (0.3 per game).

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 44.8 44.1 Implied Team Total AVG 24 23.8 24.2 ATS Record 5-6-1 2-3-1 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-6-0 2-4-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-3 3-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-1 2-1

Colts Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.3 43.5 43 Implied Team Total AVG 22.8 23 22.7 ATS Record 8-4-0 3-3-0 5-1-0 Over/Under Record 8-4-0 5-1-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 1-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 1-4 1-1

