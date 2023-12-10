Will Chase Brown Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Chase Brown was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals match up with the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. Trying to find Brown's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Brown has season stats that include 67 rushing yards on 11 carries (6.1 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus three receptions on three targets for seven yards.
Chase Brown Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- No other running back is on the injury list for the Bengals.
Week 14 Injury Reports
Bengals vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Brown 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|11
|67
|0
|6.1
|3
|3
|7
|0
Brown Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|Ravens
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|1
|4
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 13
|@Jaguars
|9
|61
|0
|0
|0
|0
