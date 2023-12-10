Who’s the Best Team in the CUSA? See our Weekly CUSA Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of CUSA this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.
CUSA Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Liberty
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 23-5
- Overall Rank: 54th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 143rd
- Last Game: W 74-52 vs Tennessee State
Next Game
- Opponent: Saint Andrews (NC)
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Louisiana Tech
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 24-4
- Overall Rank: 59th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 75th
- Last Game: W 89-60 vs SE Louisiana
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Saint Louis
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Western Kentucky
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 18-9
- Overall Rank: 157th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 264th
- Last Game: W 91-84 vs Wright State
Next Game
- Opponent: Austin Peay
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Sam Houston
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 179th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 251st
- Last Game: W 63-62 vs UL Monroe
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. UTEP
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 12-15
- Overall Rank: 213th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 129th
- Last Game: L 71-49 vs Oregon
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Abilene Christian
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Middle Tennessee
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Overall Rank: 230th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 142nd
- Last Game: L 75-65 vs Belmont
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Saint Mary's (CA)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Jacksonville State
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 7-21
- Overall Rank: 262nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 324th
- Last Game: L 55-49 vs UIC
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Wisconsin
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
8. Florida International
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 8-22
- Overall Rank: 272nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 259th
- Last Game: L 94-60 vs Florida Atlantic
Next Game
- Opponent: Trinity (FL)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. New Mexico State
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 3-24
- Overall Rank: 295th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 34th
- Last Game: W 76-71 vs Northern New Mexico
Next Game
- Opponent: New Mexico
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
