The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (6-1) play the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch

Sara Puckett: 14.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jewel Spear: 13.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Jillian Hollingshead: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Karoline Striplin: 10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Jasmine Powell: 12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Tennessee Players to Watch

