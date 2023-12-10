The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-1) will try to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Tennessee Volunteers (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game airs on SEC Network+.

Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Eastern Kentucky vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Colonels score 8.6 more points per game (83.3) than the Volunteers give up (74.7).

When it scores more than 74.7 points, Eastern Kentucky is 6-0.

Tennessee is 4-4 when it gives up fewer than 83.3 points.

The 76.7 points per game the Volunteers put up are 14.0 more points than the Colonels allow (62.7).

When Tennessee puts up more than 62.7 points, it is 4-2.

Eastern Kentucky is 8-0 when allowing fewer than 76.7 points.

The Volunteers shoot 42.0% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Colonels concede defensively.

The Colonels make 44.3% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Volunteers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Eastern Kentucky Leaders

Ivy Turner: 11.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 45.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

11.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 45.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Alice Recanati: 11.4 PTS, 5.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 45.1 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)

11.4 PTS, 5.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 45.1 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20) Antwainette Walker: 24.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 44.8 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

24.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 44.8 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Brie Crittendon: 10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)

10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42) Sierra McCullough: 6.8 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.3 BLK, 43.2 FG%

Eastern Kentucky Schedule