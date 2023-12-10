In the Week 14 tilt between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Irvin Smith Jr. score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Smith will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Irvin Smith Jr. score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith's 16 grabs (on 23 targets) have led to 97 yards receiving (10.8 per game) and one score.

Smith has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Irvin Smith Jr. Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 5 3 17 0 Week 2 Ravens 4 2 10 0 Week 6 Seahawks 2 1 5 0 Week 8 @49ers 4 4 25 0 Week 9 Bills 4 3 26 1 Week 10 Texans 1 1 6 0 Week 11 @Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Steelers 2 2 8 0

Rep Irvin Smith Jr. with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.