Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase will face the Indianapolis Colts and their 17th-ranked passing defense in Week 14, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Chase's 86 grabs have turned into a team-best 1,063 total yards (and an average of 88.6 per game) and seven scores. He has been targeted 124 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Chase and the Bengals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chase vs. the Colts

Chase vs the Colts (since 2021): No games

No games Indianapolis has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

12 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Colts is giving up 222.1 yards per game this season, which ranks 17th in the NFL.

So far this season, the Colts have surrendered 13 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks fourth in NFL play.

Watch Bengals vs Colts on Fubo!

Ja'Marr Chase Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 66.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Chase with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Chase Receiving Insights

Chase, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in six of 12 games this season.

Chase has 27.9% of his team's target share (124 targets on 445 passing attempts).

He has 1,063 receiving yards on 124 targets to rank 37th in NFL play with 8.6 yards per target.

Chase has hauled in a touchdown pass in five of 12 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (28.0% of his team's 25 offensive TDs).

With 18 red zone targets, Chase has been on the receiving end of 32.7% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Chase's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jaguars 12/4/2023 Week 13 12 TAR / 11 REC / 149 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 4 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/16/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 11/12/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 5 REC / 124 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.