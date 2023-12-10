When Ja'Marr Chase suits up for the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 14 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Ja'Marr Chase score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Chase has posted 86 catches for 1,063 yards, tops on his team, and seven TDs. He has been targeted 124 times, and averages 88.6 yards receiving per game.

Chase has had a touchdown catch in five of 12 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Ja'Marr Chase Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 9 5 39 0 Week 2 Ravens 8 5 31 0 Week 3 Rams 15 12 141 0 Week 4 @Titans 9 7 73 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 19 15 192 3 Week 6 Seahawks 13 6 80 0 Week 8 @49ers 12 10 100 1 Week 9 Bills 8 4 41 0 Week 10 Texans 6 5 124 1 Week 11 @Ravens 7 2 12 1 Week 12 Steelers 6 4 81 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 12 11 149 1

