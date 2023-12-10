Joe Mixon has a favorable matchup when his Cincinnati Bengals face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 14 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Colts concede 133.3 rushing yards per game, seventh-worst in the league.

On 180 rushes, Mixon has amassed a team-best 689 yards (57.4 ypg). He's scored six rushing TDs. Also, Mixon figures in the air attack with 281 receiving yards on 39 catches (23.4 ypg) plus one touchdown.

Mixon vs. the Colts

Mixon vs the Colts (since 2021): No games

No games Four opposing rushers have racked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Colts during the 2023 season.

Indianapolis has given up one or more rushing TDs to 11 opposing players this year.

The Colts have allowed two or more rushing TDs to six opposing rushers this season.

Mixon will play against the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense this week. The Colts allow 133.3 yards on the ground per contest.

Opponents of the Colts have put up 17 touchdowns on the ground (1.4 per game). The Colts' defense is 30th in the league in that category.

Joe Mixon Rushing Props vs. the Colts

Rushing Yards: 62.5 (-118)

Mixon Rushing Insights

Mixon has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in six games (50.0%) out of 12 opportunities.

The Bengals pass on 63.9% of their plays and run on 36.1%. They are 21st in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 251 rushes this season. He's taken 180 of those carries (71.7%).

Mixon has a rushing touchdown in five of 12 games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (28.0% of his team's 25 offensive TDs).

He has 31 red zone carries for 86.1% of the team share (his team runs on 39.6% of its plays in the red zone).

Mixon's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Jaguars 12/4/2023 Week 13 19 ATT / 68 YDS / 2 TDs 7 TAR / 6 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/26/2023 Week 12 8 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/16/2023 Week 11 16 ATT / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD vs. Texans 11/12/2023 Week 10 11 ATT / 46 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/5/2023 Week 9 14 ATT / 37 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 5 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs

