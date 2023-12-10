The Kentucky Wildcats (4-6) aim to end a three-game road losing skid at the Louisville Cardinals (8-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Kentucky vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats put up an average of 62.9 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 57.7 the Cardinals allow to opponents.

Kentucky is 4-1 when it scores more than 57.7 points.

Louisville has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.9 points.

The 79.6 points per game the Cardinals put up are eight more points than the Wildcats give up (71.6).

Louisville has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Kentucky has a 3-4 record when giving up fewer than 79.6 points.

The Cardinals are making 45.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% lower than the Wildcats concede to opponents (45.8%).

Kentucky Leaders

Ajae Petty: 15.9 PTS, 10 REB, 61.2 FG%

15.9 PTS, 10 REB, 61.2 FG% Eniya Russell: 10.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

10.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Brooklynn Miles: 5.7 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

5.7 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Maddie Scherr: 14 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

14 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Saniah Tyler: 8.7 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63)

Kentucky Schedule