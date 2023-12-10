Morehead State vs. North Alabama December 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Morehead State Eagles (4-3) face the North Alabama Lions (3-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Flowers Hall. This matchup will begin at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Morehead State vs. North Alabama Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Morehead State Players to Watch
- KJ Johnson: 18.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tim Smith Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Damien Forrest: 8.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jacari Lane: 11 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josiah Fulcher: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
North Alabama Players to Watch
Morehead State vs. North Alabama Stat Comparison
|North Alabama Rank
|North Alabama AVG
|Morehead State AVG
|Morehead State Rank
|116th
|78.8
|Points Scored
|72.7
|224th
|258th
|74.4
|Points Allowed
|68
|131st
|174th
|33.6
|Rebounds
|37.3
|58th
|288th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|11.3
|50th
|126th
|8
|3pt Made
|8.4
|97th
|233rd
|12.4
|Assists
|14.6
|108th
|343rd
|15.2
|Turnovers
|13.9
|300th
