When the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts square off in Week 14 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Tanner Hudson score a touchdown? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Tanner Hudson score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Hudson has also contributed with 26 grabs for 228 yards this campaign. He has been targeted 31 times.

Having played seven games this season, Hudson has not had a TD reception.

Tanner Hudson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Rams 4 2 30 0 Week 4 @Titans 2 2 18 0 Week 9 Bills 5 4 45 0 Week 10 Texans 7 6 33 0 Week 11 @Ravens 4 4 49 0 Week 12 Steelers 5 4 18 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 4 4 35 0

