Tee Higgins has a decent matchup when his Cincinnati Bengals meet the Indianapolis Colts in Week 14 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Colts have allowed 222.1 passing yards per game, 17th in the NFL.

Higgins has accumulated 30 catches for 364 yards and two TDs this campaign so far this year. He has been targeted on 54 occasions, and averages 45.5 yards receiving.

Higgins vs. the Colts

Higgins vs the Colts (since 2021): No games

No games Indianapolis has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Colts have allowed 12 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Indianapolis on the season.

The 222.1 passing yards per game allowed by the Colts defense makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

The Colts have the No. 4 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 13 this season (1.1 per game).

Tee Higgins Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 37.5 (-111)

Higgins Receiving Insights

In three of eight games this season, Higgins has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Higgins has 12.1% of his team's target share (54 targets on 445 passing attempts).

He has 364 receiving yards on 54 targets to rank 95th in NFL play with 6.7 yards per target.

In one of eight games this season, Higgins has posted a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.

He has 8.0% of his team's 25 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Higgins has been targeted seven times in the red zone (12.7% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts).

Higgins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jaguars 12/4/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 TAR / 8 REC / 110 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 5 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

