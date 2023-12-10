Will Tyler Boyd get into the end zone when the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts come together in Week 14 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Boyd will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Tyler Boyd score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a TD)

Boyd has reeled in 55 passes (79 targets) for 499 yards (41.6 per game), and he has two TDs this season.

In two of 12 games this season, Boyd has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Tyler Boyd Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 3 2 10 0 Week 2 Ravens 8 6 52 0 Week 3 Rams 9 5 39 0 Week 4 @Titans 7 4 26 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 7 6 39 0 Week 6 Seahawks 7 7 38 1 Week 8 @49ers 3 3 40 1 Week 9 Bills 5 3 56 0 Week 10 Texans 12 8 117 0 Week 11 @Ravens 6 3 22 0 Week 12 Steelers 5 3 23 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 7 5 37 0

Rep Tyler Boyd with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.