Will Tyson Barrie light the lamp when the Nashville Predators face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Tyson Barrie score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Barrie stats and insights

Barrie is yet to score through 24 games this season.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 93 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Barrie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:57 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 11:07 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:40 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 17:02 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:18 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:41 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:53 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:04 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:47 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 3-2

Predators vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

