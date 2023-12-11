Bennedict Mathurin plus his Indiana Pacers teammates face the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his last time on the court, a 128-119 win over the Bucks, Mathurin tallied nine points and six rebounds.

With prop bets in place for Mathurin, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Bennedict Mathurin Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.2 12.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 3.3 Assists -- 1.9 1.3 PRA -- 18.9 17.1 PR -- 17 15.8 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.2



Bennedict Mathurin Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, Mathurin has made 4.8 field goals per game, which adds up to 9.6% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.3 threes per game, or 8.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Mathurin's opponents, the Pistons, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking ninth, averaging 102.8 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 107.4 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

Allowing 118.2 points per game, the Pistons are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Pistons are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 42.5 rebounds per contest.

The Pistons concede 25.2 assists per contest, 12th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pistons are ranked third in the NBA, conceding 11 makes per game.

Bennedict Mathurin vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 31 15 2 0 1 0 1

