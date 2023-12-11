Will Derrick Henry Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Derrick Henry was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans match up against the Miami Dolphins at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 14. If you're looking for Henry's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Henry has season stats that include 841 rushing yards on 197 carries (4.3 per attempt) and eight touchdowns, plus 22 receptions on 28 targets for 185 yards.
Derrick Henry Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Titans.
Titans vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Day: December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
Henry 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|197
|841
|8
|4.3
|28
|22
|185
|0
Henry Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|15
|63
|0
|2
|56
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|25
|80
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|11
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|22
|122
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|13
|43
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|12
|97
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 8
|Falcons
|22
|101
|0
|4
|21
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|17
|75
|1
|3
|27
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|11
|24
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Week 11
|@Jaguars
|10
|38
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 12
|Panthers
|18
|76
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|21
|102
|2
|1
|18
|0
