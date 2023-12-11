The Detroit Pistons (2-15) are home in Central Division action against the Indiana Pacers (9-7) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the second contest between these teams this year.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Pacers vs. Pistons Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSDETX, BSIN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pacers Games

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton provides 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 11.9 assists per game for the Pacers.

On a per-game basis, Myles Turner gives the Pacers 16.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 2.2 blocked shots (fifth in NBA).

Bruce Brown gives the Pacers 11.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while averaging 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Pacers are receiving 13.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Buddy Hield this year.

The Pacers are receiving 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Bennedict Mathurin this year.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham averages 22.2 points, 7.1 assists and 3.7 boards per contest.

Ausar Thompson posts 11.4 points, 9.5 boards and 3.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocks (ninth in league).

Isaiah Stewart puts up 11.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Killian Hayes puts up 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jalen Duren averages 12.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 60.9% from the field.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs. Pistons Stat Comparison

Pistons Pacers 109.6 Points Avg. 127.6 117.7 Points Allowed Avg. 124.8 46.1% Field Goal % 50.3% 34.2% Three Point % 38.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.