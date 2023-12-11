How to Watch the Pacers vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Detroit Pistons (2-20) will host the Indiana Pacers (12-8) after losing 10 straight home games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pistons and Pacers.
Pacers vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Pacers vs Pistons Additional Info
|Pacers vs Pistons Injury Report
|Pacers vs Pistons Betting Trends & Stats
|Pacers vs Pistons Odds/Over/Under
|Pacers vs Pistons Players to Watch
|Pacers vs Pistons Prediction
|Pacers vs Pistons Player Props
Pacers Stats Insights
- This season, the Pacers have a 50.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 48.1% of shots the Pistons' opponents have knocked down.
- Indiana is 9-4 when it shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.
- The Pistons are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 29th.
- The 128.4 points per game the Pacers put up are 10.2 more points than the Pistons give up (118.2).
- Indiana is 12-4 when scoring more than 118.2 points.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- On offense, the Pacers average 126.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 131 points per game in road games.
- Indiana is giving up 118.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 15.3 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (134.1).
- The Pacers are averaging 15.9 three-pointers per game with a 40.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 2.8 more threes and 5.9% points better than they're averaging on the road (13.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Andrew Nembhard
|Out
|Knee
|Aaron Nesmith
|Questionable
|Hip
|Jalen Smith
|Out
|Knee/Heel
