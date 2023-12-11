The Detroit Pistons (2-20) will host the Indiana Pacers (12-8) after losing 10 straight home games.

Pacers vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports

Pacers vs Pistons Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

This season, the Pacers have a 50.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 48.1% of shots the Pistons' opponents have knocked down.

Indiana is 9-4 when it shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.

The Pistons are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 29th.

The 128.4 points per game the Pacers put up are 10.2 more points than the Pistons give up (118.2).

Indiana is 12-4 when scoring more than 118.2 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

On offense, the Pacers average 126.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 131 points per game in road games.

Indiana is giving up 118.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 15.3 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (134.1).

The Pacers are averaging 15.9 three-pointers per game with a 40.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 2.8 more threes and 5.9% points better than they're averaging on the road (13.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

