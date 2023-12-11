Tyrese Haliburton, Top Pacers Players to Watch vs. the Pistons - December 11
Tyrese Haliburton and Ausar Thompson are two players to watch on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Indiana Pacers (12-8) match up with the Detroit Pistons (2-20) at Little Caesars Arena.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Monday, December 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDETX, BSIN
Pacers' Last Game
Pacers Players to Watch
- Haliburton is putting up 26.9 points, 11.9 assists and 4.0 boards per game.
- Myles Turner posts 16.6 points, 7.9 boards and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Bruce Brown averages 12.7 points, 4.4 boards and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Buddy Hield is averaging 13.6 points, 2.7 assists and 2.8 boards per game.
- Bennedict Mathurin is posting 13.2 points, 1.9 assists and 3.8 boards per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Tyrese Haliburton
|27.1
|4.0
|10.7
|0.9
|0.6
|4.4
|Myles Turner
|16.2
|8.1
|1.2
|0.8
|2.4
|0.9
|Obi Toppin
|16.5
|3.3
|2.2
|0.4
|1.0
|1.8
|Bruce Brown
|14.1
|4.2
|2.8
|1.4
|0.1
|1.0
|Buddy Hield
|13.5
|3.1
|2.3
|1.1
|0.5
|2.5
