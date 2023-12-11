Miami (9-3) rides a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Tennessee (4-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 13.5 points. The over/under is set at 45 in the outing.

If you're going to make some in-game bets on the Dolphins' upcoming game versus the Titans, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we highlight below, which will help you in your live betting.

Titans vs. Dolphins Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Titans have had the lead five times, have been behind six times, and have been knotted up one time at the end of the first quarter this year.

The Dolphins have been winning after the first quarter in five games, have been losing after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Miami's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 6.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This year, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games, lost the second quarter in five games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

The Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in nine games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in two games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Miami's offense is averaging 12.6 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 6.4 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in five games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

The Dolphins have won the third quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in three games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Miami is averaging 7.1 points in the third quarter (second-ranked) this year. It is allowing 3.8 points on average in the third quarter (13th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Titans' 12 games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter two times, been outscored six times, and tied four times.

The Dolphins have won the fourth quarter in four games this season, lost that quarter in five games, and they've tied in that quarter in three games.

Miami's offense is averaging 7.8 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 4.6 points on average in that quarter.

Titans vs. Dolphins Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

This season, the Titans have led after the first half in six games (3-3 in those contests) and have been losing after the first half in six games (1-5).

At the conclusion of the first half, the Dolphins have had the lead nine times (9-0 in those games) and have been behind three times (0-3).

2nd Half

Out of 12 games this year, the Titans have been outscored in the second half eight times (2-6 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half four times (2-2).

In 12 games this season, the Dolphins have lost the second half four times and outscored their opponent eight times.

Miami's offense is averaging 14.8 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 8.3 points on average in the second half.

