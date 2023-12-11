Should you wager on Will Levis finding his way into the end zone in the Tennessee Titans' upcoming Week 14 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Will Levis score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Levis has run for 17 yards on 17 carries (2.8 yards per game) on the ground this year.

Levis has not reached the end zone on the ground once in six games.

Will Levis Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 8 Falcons 19 29 238 4 0 7 11 0 Week 9 @Steelers 22 39 262 0 1 1 2 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 19 39 199 0 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 13 17 158 2 0 4 2 0 Week 12 Panthers 18 28 185 0 0 3 -3 0 Week 13 Colts 16 33 224 1 0 2 5 0

