Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Woodford County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Woodford County, Kentucky and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Woodford County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodford County High School at Anderson County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Lawrenceburg, KY
- Conference: District 30
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.