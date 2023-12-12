Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bourbon County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Bourbon County, Kentucky, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bourbon County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Bourbon County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Paris, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nicholas Co Middle-High School at Paris High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Paris, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.