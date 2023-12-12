Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boyd County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Boyd County, Kentucky. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Boyd County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fairview High School at Lawrence County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Louisa, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
