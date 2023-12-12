Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bullitt County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Bullitt County, Kentucky? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bullitt County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southern High School at North Bullitt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Shepherdsville, KY
- Conference: District 23
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iroquois High School at Bullitt Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Shepherdsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
