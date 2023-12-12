On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Cole Smith going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Cole Smith score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

  • In two of 27 games this season, Smith has scored -- and it was multiple goals both times.
  • He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.
  • Smith has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 12.1% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 73 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:45 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:16 Away L 4-0
12/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:04 Home W 5-1
12/3/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:10 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:42 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:58 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:36 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 13:56 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 1 0 1 14:11 Home W 4-2

Predators vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

