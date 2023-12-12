Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Marion County, Kentucky today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marion County High School at Green County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Greensburg, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.