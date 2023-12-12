Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Muhlenberg County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Muhlenberg County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Menifee County High School at Rowan County Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Morehead, KY
- Conference: District 61
- How to Stream: Watch Here
