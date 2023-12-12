Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pendleton County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Pendleton County, Kentucky, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Pendleton County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pendleton County High School at Bracken County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Brooksville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
