Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Robertson County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Robertson County, Kentucky today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Robertson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dayton High School at Robertson County High School
- Game Time: 5:50 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Mt. Olivet, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jo Byrns School at Todd County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Elkton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.