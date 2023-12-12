A pair of the NBA's best scorers square off when Kevin Durant (third, 31.0 PPG) and the Phoenix Suns (12-10) host Stephen Curry (seventh, 29.4 PPG) and the Golden State Warriors (10-12) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Suns are 3.5-point favorites. The point total in the matchup is 233.5.

Suns vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: TNT
    • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -3.5 233.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • In six of 22 games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have combined to score more than 233.5 points.
  • Phoenix's outings this year have an average point total of 228.0, 5.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Suns are 10-12-0 against the spread this season.
  • Phoenix has entered the game as favorites 14 times this season and won nine, or 64.3%, of those games.
  • Phoenix has a record of 9-4, a 69.2% win rate, when it's favored by -150 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

  • Golden State has played nine games this season that ended with a combined score over 233.5 points.
  • Golden State's games this season have had an average of 230.7 points, 2.8 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • Golden State has gone 9-13-0 ATS this season.
  • The Warriors have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (20%) in those games.
  • Golden State has a record of 1-4 when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Golden State has a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Suns vs Warriors Additional Info

Suns vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 6 27.3% 115.1 230.6 113.0 228.1 226.7
Warriors 9 40.9% 115.5 230.6 115.1 228.1 228.0

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • The Suns have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in their past 10 contests.
  • Six of Suns' past 10 games have gone over the total.
  • Phoenix sports a worse record against the spread at home (4-7-0) than it does on the road (6-5-0).
  • The 115.1 points per game the Suns record are the same as the Warriors give up.
  • When Phoenix totals more than 115.1 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

  • Golden State is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 games.
  • The Warriors have hit the over in seven of their past 10 outings.
  • This year, Golden State is 1-10-0 at home against the spread (.091 winning percentage). Away, it is 8-3-0 ATS (.727).
  • The Warriors' 115.5 points per game are just 2.5 more points than the 113.0 the Suns give up.
  • Golden State is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall when it scores more than 113.0 points.

Suns vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Suns and Warriors Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 10-12 5-7 14-8
Warriors 9-13 5-1 12-10

Suns vs. Warriors Point Insights

Suns Warriors
115.1
Points Scored (PG)
 115.5
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
7-5
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 6-5
10-2
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 7-4
113.0
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.1
13
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 20
10-7
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 7-6
10-7
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 8-5

