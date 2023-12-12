Should you bet on Thomas Novak to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Philadelphia Flyers meet up on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Thomas Novak score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Novak stats and insights

In five of 17 games this season, Novak has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.

On the power play he has four goals, plus two assists.

He has a 21.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 73 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Novak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:58 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:20 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:55 Home W 5-1 11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 17:27 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:56 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 18:44 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 17:11 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:25 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 16:27 Home W 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.