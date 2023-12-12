If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Warren County, Kentucky, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Warren County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Heritage Christian Academy at Foundation Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12

6:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Bowling Green, KY

Bowling Green, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Bowling Green High School at Christian County High School