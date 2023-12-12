Western Kentucky vs. Wright State December 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-3) will meet the Wright State Raiders (2-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Wright State University Nutter Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Western Kentucky vs. Wright State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Trey Calvin: 23.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tanner Holden: 13.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brandon Noel: 12.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- AJ Braun: 10.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alex Huibregste: 7.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Wright State Players to Watch
Western Kentucky vs. Wright State Stat Comparison
|Wright State Rank
|Wright State AVG
|Western Kentucky AVG
|Western Kentucky Rank
|98th
|79.2
|Points Scored
|78.3
|114th
|343rd
|81.8
|Points Allowed
|74
|245th
|286th
|30.7
|Rebounds
|36.6
|68th
|170th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|99th
|250th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|4.4
|346th
|261st
|11.8
|Assists
|10
|338th
|282nd
|13.5
|Turnovers
|13.3
|268th
