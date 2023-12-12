The Wright State Raiders (4-5) host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-3) after winning three straight home games. The Raiders are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The point total in the matchup is 163.5.

Western Kentucky vs. Wright State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Fairborn, Ohio

Venue: Wright State University Nutter Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wright State -5.5 163.5

Hilltoppers Betting Records & Stats

Western Kentucky and its opponents have scored more than 163.5 combined points once this season.

The average total for Western Kentucky's games this season is 153.9 points, 9.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Western Kentucky is 3-1-0 ATS this season.

Western Kentucky has split the two contests it has played as underdogs this season.

The Hilltoppers have played as an underdog of +195 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Western Kentucky has a 33.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Western Kentucky vs. Wright State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 163.5 % of Games Over 163.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wright State 4 50% 81.3 162.3 78.8 151.7 156.1 Western Kentucky 1 25% 81 162.3 72.9 151.7 150.5

Additional Western Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Hilltoppers score an average of 81 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 78.8 the Raiders give up to opponents.

Western Kentucky has put together a 3-0 ATS record and a 6-0 overall record in games it scores more than 78.8 points.

Western Kentucky vs. Wright State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wright State 4-4-0 1-0 5-3-0 Western Kentucky 3-1-0 0-1 1-3-0

Western Kentucky vs. Wright State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wright State Western Kentucky 9-6 Home Record 9-5 7-8 Away Record 5-9 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 85.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.1 75.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.8 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

