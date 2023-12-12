The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-3) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Wright State Raiders (4-5) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Wright State University Nutter Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Kentucky vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Western Kentucky Stats Insights

The Hilltoppers are shooting 44.0% from the field, 3.9% lower than the 47.9% the Raiders' opponents have shot this season.

Western Kentucky has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.9% from the field.

The Hilltoppers are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Raiders sit at 172nd.

The Hilltoppers put up an average of 81.0 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 78.8 the Raiders allow.

When it scores more than 78.8 points, Western Kentucky is 6-0.

Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Western Kentucky scored more points at home (77.1 per game) than away (67.8) last season.

In 2022-23, the Hilltoppers gave up 3.8 fewer points per game at home (69.0) than away (72.8).

Western Kentucky made more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.2%) than on the road (33.3%).

Western Kentucky Upcoming Schedule