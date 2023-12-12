How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Wright State on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-3) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Wright State Raiders (4-5) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Wright State University Nutter Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Western Kentucky vs. Wright State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Hilltoppers are shooting 44.0% from the field, 3.9% lower than the 47.9% the Raiders' opponents have shot this season.
- Western Kentucky has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.9% from the field.
- The Hilltoppers are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Raiders sit at 172nd.
- The Hilltoppers put up an average of 81.0 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 78.8 the Raiders allow.
- When it scores more than 78.8 points, Western Kentucky is 6-0.
Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Western Kentucky scored more points at home (77.1 per game) than away (67.8) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Hilltoppers gave up 3.8 fewer points per game at home (69.0) than away (72.8).
- Western Kentucky made more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.2%) than on the road (33.3%).
Western Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Campbellsville
|W 101-77
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/3/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|W 79-69
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Buffalo
|W 82-65
|Alumni Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Wright State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/16/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|-
|CBU Events Center
