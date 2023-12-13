Bruce Brown and the rest of the Indiana Pacers will be hitting the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Brown, in his last game, had 11 points, nine rebounds and two steals in a 131-123 win over the Pistons.

In this piece we'll dive into Brown's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.6 13.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 4.6 Assists -- 2.7 2.5 PRA -- 20 20.9 PR -- 17.3 18.4



Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 9.8% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.8 per contest.

Brown's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.4 possessions per game, while his Pacers rank 24th in possessions per game with 107.4.

The Bucks are the 24th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 119.2 points per game.

On the boards, the Bucks have given up 44.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 21st in the NBA.

The Bucks are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 26.5 assists per contest.

Bruce Brown vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2023 28 10 3 1 0 0 1 11/9/2023 38 11 9 7 1 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.