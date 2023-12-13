Wednesday's contest between the No. 18 Louisville Cardinals (9-1) and Morehead State Eagles (4-5) at KFC Yum! Center has a projected final score of 80-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Louisville, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on December 13.

The Eagles are coming off of a 53-49 win against Wheeling Jesuit in their most recent outing on Monday.

Morehead State vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Morehead State vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 80, Morehead State 55

Morehead State Schedule Analysis

The Eagles picked up their signature win of the season on November 30, when they beat the Marshall Thundering Herd, who rank No. 173 in our computer rankings, 67-64.

The Cardinals have tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Morehead State has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (two).

Morehead State 2023-24 Best Wins

67-64 at home over Marshall (No. 173) on November 30

89-60 at home over Ohio (No. 282) on November 22

Morehead State Leaders

Katie Novik: 9.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

9.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Veronica Charles: 10.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

10.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Blessing King: 5.9 PTS, 8.7 REB, 59 FG%

5.9 PTS, 8.7 REB, 59 FG% Hallie Rhodes: 9 PTS, 50 FG%

9 PTS, 50 FG% Melissa Secchiaroli: 10.2 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (21-for-59)

Morehead State Performance Insights

The Eagles outscore opponents by 1.5 points per game (posting 66.8 points per game, 176th in college basketball, and allowing 65.3 per contest, 205th in college basketball) and have a +13 scoring differential.

The Eagles score 72.8 points per game at home, and 59.3 on the road.

In 2023-24 Morehead State is conceding 21 fewer points per game at home (56) than away (77).

