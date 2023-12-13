Murray State vs. Mississippi State December 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Murray State Racers (3-3) will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-1) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM ET and air on SEC Network+.
Murray State vs. Mississippi State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Murray State Players to Watch
- Jimmy Bell Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Cameron Matthews: 8.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Josh Hubbard: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- D.J. Jeffries: 5.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dashawn Davis: 9 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
Mississippi State Players to Watch
Murray State vs. Mississippi State Stat Comparison
|Mississippi State Rank
|Mississippi State AVG
|Murray State AVG
|Murray State Rank
|213th
|73.4
|Points Scored
|77.8
|123rd
|14th
|60.3
|Points Allowed
|73
|221st
|20th
|39.1
|Rebounds
|34.5
|134th
|118th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|169th
|136th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|6.8
|238th
|233rd
|12.4
|Assists
|13
|197th
|230th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|9.8
|47th
