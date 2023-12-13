Obi Toppin plus his Indiana Pacers teammates face off versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 11, Toppin put up six points in a 131-123 win versus the Pistons.

Below, we look at Toppin's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Obi Toppin Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.6 14.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 3.0 Assists -- 1.3 2.1 PRA -- 16.9 19.5 PR -- 15.6 17.4 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Toppin's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Obi Toppin Insights vs. the Bucks

Toppin has taken 8.4 shots per game this season and made 5.1 per game, which account for 8.4% and 10.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 7.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

Toppin's Pacers average 107.4 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Bucks are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.4 possessions per contest.

The Bucks are the 24th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 119.2 points per game.

On the glass, the Bucks are ranked 21st in the NBA, giving up 44.6 rebounds per game.

Giving up 26.5 assists per contest, the Bucks are the 17th-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 12.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Bucks are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Obi Toppin vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2023 21 14 6 2 1 0 0 11/9/2023 13 7 0 0 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.