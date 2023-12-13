Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (16-7) are 6.5-point favorites against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (13-8) Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSIN. The matchup has a point total of 258.5.

Pacers vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -6.5 258.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana has played eight games this season that finished with a combined score over 258.5 points.

The average over/under for Indiana's outings this season is 253.3, 5.2 fewer points than this game's total.

Indiana has a 13-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Pacers have come away with seven wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Indiana has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Indiana has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

Pacers vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 258.5 % of Games Over 258.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 4 17.4% 122.6 251.1 119.2 244 234.6 Pacers 8 38.1% 128.5 251.1 124.8 244 239.6

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

Indiana has gone 6-4 over its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

Seven of the Pacers' past 10 games have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Indiana has had better results away (6-3-0) than at home (7-5-0).

The Pacers put up an average of 128.5 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 119.2 the Bucks allow to opponents.

Indiana is 13-4 against the spread and 13-4 overall when it scores more than 119.2 points.

Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Pacers and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 13-8 0-2 17-4 Bucks 9-14 4-8 15-8

Pacers vs. Bucks Point Insights

Pacers Bucks 128.5 Points Scored (PG) 122.6 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 13-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-3 13-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-0 124.8 Points Allowed (PG) 119.2 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 8-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-12 8-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-6

