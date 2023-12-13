Top Player Prop Bets for Pacers vs. Bucks on December 13, 2023
Player prop betting options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton and others are available in the Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers matchup at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).
Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: -114)
|12.5 (Over: -120)
|3.5 (Over: -125)
- Haliburton is averaging 26.2 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.3 lower than Wednesday's over/under.
- He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).
- Haliburton's assist average -- 12.1 -- is 0.4 lower than Wednesday's prop bet (12.5).
- Haliburton has knocked down 3.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).
Myles Turner Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -114)
|8.5 (Over: +102)
|1.5 (Over: -169)
- The 17.0 points Myles Turner has scored per game this season is 2.5 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (19.5).
- His per-game rebound average -- 7.9 -- is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (8.5).
- Turner's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).
Bruce Brown Props
|PTS
|REB
|11.5 (Over: -111)
|4.5 (Over: -104)
- Wednesday's over/under for Bruce Brown is 11.5. That is 1.1 less than his season average.
- His per-game rebounding average of 4.7 is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).
NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|34.5 (Over: -122)
|11.5 (Over: -130)
|5.5 (Over: +100)
- Antetokounmpo's 30.3 points per game average is 4.2 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.
- He has pulled down 10.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (11.5).
- Antetokounmpo's year-long assist average -- 5.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).
Damian Lillard Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -114)
|8.5 (Over: +102)
|1.5 (Over: -169)
- The 26.5-point over/under for Damian Lillard on Wednesday is 1.4 higher than his season scoring average (25.1).
- His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Wednesday.
- Lillard has collected 7.1 assists per game, 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday (7.5).
- He has knocked down 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his over/under on Wednesday.
