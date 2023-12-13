The Indiana Pacers, T.J. McConnell included, take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 131-123 win over the Pistons (his most recent game) McConnell produced eight points and five assists.

In this article, we break down McConnell's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

T.J. McConnell Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.4 7.8 Rebounds -- 2.4 2.2 Assists 4.5 4.3 4.5 PRA -- 14.1 14.5 PR -- 9.8 10



T.J. McConnell Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 4.3% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.1 per contest.

McConnell's Pacers average 107.4 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Bucks are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.4 possessions per contest.

Allowing 119.2 points per game, the Bucks are the 24th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Bucks are the 21st-ranked squad in the league, giving up 44.6 rebounds per contest.

The Bucks concede 26.5 assists per contest, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

T.J. McConnell vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2023 11 9 1 4 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.